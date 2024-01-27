Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The funding is part of a £400 million government investment in grassroots facilities, including multisport pitches, tennis courts and swimming pools.

The investment supports the government’s ambition to get 3.5 million more adults and children active by 2030.

Nationally, over 1,100 projects are receiving funding that will go towards facilities such as changing rooms, pavilions, state of the art 3G artificial grass pitches, goalposts and floodlights, improving access to sport and physical activity for local communities.

Sports Minister Stuart Andrew announced the funding during a visit to Oaklands Park in Chichester, where over £700,000 from the Government, The Premier League

and The FA’s Football Foundation will help Chichester City Youth FC (CCYFC) use the expanded capacity on their new pitch to support even more teams.

Andrew said: “Physical activity is vital to our mental health and wellbeing, and each year thousands of people make a New Year's resolution to exercise more.

“But we know that one of the major barriers to getting active is access to high quality sports facilities.

“From Mansfield to Harborough, this investment of over £1.2 million through the Football Foundation demonstrates our commitment to making sure people have the chance to stay fit and healthy, helping us to reach our ambitious target of 3.5 million more people active by 2030.”

As part of an £81 million investment, 900 projects in England are already benefiting from funding from the Government and its Football Foundation partners the Premier League and The FA, with many more to follow.

This will deliver over 60 artificial grass pitch projects, over 130 grass pitch projects and 35 changing facility projects, as well as floodlights and goalposts.

In North Notts, the clubs to benefit will include (total fund cost stated with grant award in brackets):

Bilsthorpe Miners Welfare – Bilsworth Sports Ground – Goalposts – £363 (£272)

Berry Hill United – Manor Park, Mansfield – Goalposts – £447 (£335)

Woodborough Celtic Youth – Lingwood Lane Playing Field – Goalposts – £650 (£487)

Woodhouse Colts Youth FC, Queensway, Goalposts – £1,092 (£819)

Rockware Sports & Social Club, Rockware Glass Sports and Social Club – Goalposts – £1,350 (£1,013)

Hucknall Town Warriors – Hucknall Town FC – Goalposts – £3,570 (£2,160)

Hucknall Sports – The Engine Rooms – Goalposts – £3,190 (£2,160)