A mixed terrain 6.55-mile loop gives options for 10k, Half, Marathon, 20 Mile, Marathon or Ultra (five laps), and with nearly 500ft of climbing per loop it certainly can feel grim.

In the Half Marathon Matt Daly led the race home with an enthusiastic finishing sprint to take first place in 1:32:53.

The 20 mile almost saw a couples one-two as Henry Brady ran a smart race (complete with new lucky shorts) to take the win in 2:39:17 whilst Hannah Miller was not far behind for second lady in 2:58:29.

Worksop Harriers at the opening Summer League meeting.

Sally Hamer was also back with a course PB of 3:47:27.

Recent re-recruit Steve Battle was back in the green and black with some ultra results as he took part in Flying Scotsman race, at Gravesend.

A six hour race, Steve beat the six hour cut off with enough time to complete and extra lap, running six hours 36 minutes for 36.1 miles and another first place for the Harriers.

A five mile course was half road and half trail, with a fast road start before along the Southwell trail and back around fields with a challenging grassy finish.

The Harriers made a great start as Adam Turner (22nd) was first home for the Harriers followed by Matt Daly (27th), Paul Marriott (36th), Ethan Ellery (61st) and Henry Brady (69th) to put the men’s team in medal contention in third place after match one with Ethan just outside the top three in the U20s competition.

On the ladies side, Hannah Miller was first back with an excellent run for ninth place, followed by Samantha Marriot (42nd), Madi Spencer (72nd) and Sally Bulmer (104th) to place the ladies sixth overall.

Tom Shaw took part in the Mid-Cheshire Spring 5k. Amid a stacked field with 75 per cent running under 20 minutes for 5k, Tom finally dipped under the 16-minute marker with a 15:51 for a 5k PB and club gold standard.