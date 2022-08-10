On Saturday the 27-year-old was beaten 4-2 (5-11, 7-11, 11-5, 8-11, 12-10, 9-11) by India's Sathiyan Gnanasekaran in the men’s singles quarter-final.
Walker had won both their previous meetings.
“I don’t think I played particularly well but I got myself back in the match,” said Walker. “I was able to get into a position to get back to 3-3 and then I think I would have been the favourite but it doesn't really matter because I lost.
“It was bad tactics from the beginning and I was a bit slow on my feet, there is no excuse for that, it is disappointing.”
Earlier he had won 4-0 (11-6, 11-6, 11-4, 11-6) against Canada’s Jeremy Hazin in the men’s singles round of 16.
On Friday in the men’s doubles Walker and Tom Jarvis lost 3-0 (6-11, 8-11, 4-11) against India’s Sharath Kamal Achanta and Gnanasekaran.