Nicola Hopewell makes history as Worksop’s first Commonwealth boxing champion

Nicola is the first and only female professional boxer under the British Boxing Board of Control from Worksop and she said: “I have always dreamed of making my home town proud and bringing a professional title back to Worksop.

“I am so proud to finally say I have done this, but this title has now made me hungry for the next steps in my career.”

The Commonwealth title is one of the top three recognised professional titles below world level.

Nicola Hopewell with her Commonwealth belt. Photo by GBM Sports LJF Photography

Nicola faced a tough and experienced opponent in Bournemouth’s Gemma Ruegg, who had recently fought on platforms such as Matchroom and Sky Sports.

From the first round it was clear Nicola was in for a tough night, however the Worksop girl used her skills to outbox her opponent and was always in control of the fight.

Despite a cut in the first round for Gemma and a cut for Nicola in the fifth round, both girls gave it their all in the ring going the full 10 rounds and to the final scorecard.

Nicola used her speed and skills to outbox Ruegg, who was constantly coming forward trying to change the trajectory of the fight.

“I felt like I stuck to the game plan throughout the fight,” said Nicola.

“I might have fallen in and got caught a few times, but overall I was really happy with my performance.”

She won the fight by a unanimous decision with all three judges scoring the fight in her favour to be crowned flyweight Commonwealth champion in only her sixth professional fight.

Daz Medcalf, who is Nicola’s main trainer, said: “Overall I was very happy with Nicola’s performance.

“I know how much this meant to her. From a coach's perspective I always look what we can work on and Nicola is nowhere near the finished article. That’s crazy for all the other flyweights.”

The GBM show promoted by Izzy Asif at the Magna Centre was headlined by Sheffield Shakiel Thompson and featured a comeback fight for Hughie Fury as well as Nicola's Commonwealth title fight.

The show attracted footballers from Sheffield United and one of the Players Oli McBurnie congratulated Nicola on her win in the ring after her fight.

Former World champion and Nicola’s gym mate Ebanie Bridges, undisputed super middle world champion Savannah Marshall, April Hunter, Frazer Clark and Peter Fury were also in attendance.

Nicola is now waiting for the next call for her next opportunity to fight.

“I would like to give a big thank you my sponsors BRS Electrical, 7 Core Electrical, Ebanie Bridges, Marfit-PT, Anytime Fitness Worksop, JTM Building and Carl Nobel Electrical, Advance Engineering Techniques and Shiatu Shane,” she added.