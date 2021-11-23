New personal bests for Worksop Dolphins swimmers

Swim England East Midlands President David Rush presents certificates to record holders Sophie Smith, Lucy Conroy and Luke Baughan-Withington.

Four club records were broken at the event, with Lucy Conroy setting a new standard in 800 metres and 1500 metres freestyle, Sophie Smith in the 50 metres freestyle and Luke Baughan-Withington in the 800 metres freestyle.

Coach Giannis Valkoumas was delighted by the performances, which saw swimmers compete from all the club’s squads.

Twenty-five swimmers have qualified for the Notts ASA County Championships in the New Year and eight individual swimmers will be representing the club at the East Midlands Region Short Course Championships.

Dolphins start the League competitions in January with a home Notts Sports Centre League competition at Woksop Leisure Centre.