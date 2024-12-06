New Nitticar Indoor Cricket Centre now open

Ready to bowl?

Nitticar Cricket Centre is a brand new indoor cricket training facility on the edge of Barlborough. It’s a fabulous new facility with 3 lanes and 3 new bowling machines, we even have a snooker room with a full sized table if you fancy a night of snooker.

Nitticar Cricket Centre is set in the surroundings of Nitticar Farm, which is near the village of Barlborough, just off the M1. As a family, we are all very keen on a range of sports including anything equestrian, football, rugby, snooker and of course cricket! So, it made sense to turn one of our large barns into a fabulous and modern indoor cricket centre.

We are passionate to encourage players of all levels and ages to enjoy the experience of indoor cricket in such a perfect learning environment; we all want the focus to be on pure enjoyment.

N.C.C. can be used by a range of people, you do not need to be a member of a club or even played cricket before. It can be used by individuals who wish to improve their batting and bowling skills, clubs who want to have team practice sessions, coaches who are teaching individuals/groups, schools/colleges practice and P.E. sessions, young children with their parents/carers.

No matter what your age or ability, we will welcome you to N.C.C.

We look forward to seeing you. Our website is www.nitticarcricketcentre.com