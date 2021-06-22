New duo perform well on track debuts for Worksop Harriers
There were some encouraging performances for the Worksop Harriers at the second meeting of the Northern Athletics Track and Field league, which was held at Newark Sports Village.
Tuesday, 22nd June 2021, 3:04 pm
New recruits Henry Brady and Ashley Wilson both acquitted themselves well. Henry competed in the 800m (2:20) and recorded a personal best in the 5000m (18:51) with Ashley doing the 800m (2:33), 3000m steeplechase (14:47) and long jump (4.5m).
Tom Shaw tackled the 1500m (4:28) and 5000m (17:20), Jake Charters did the hammer (15.5m), 3000m steeplechase (14:43). 200m (28.5), 1500m (5:45) and javelin (21.49m) while James Charters took part in shot (5.48m), discus (16.22) and hammer (16:18).The trio also did the 4x400m relay in 5:14.