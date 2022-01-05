New coaches for Bassetlaw Tri Club

New triathlon coaches, Amy Hardy and Julie Lippitt.

Over the last 18 months three established coaches have moved to new ventures leaving the club sometimes short to ensure their sessions were full compliant with British triathlon rules and the extra burden of covid rules.

However, utilising some money from a grant from several district councillors the club have been able to fund two new level 1 coaches.

Amy Hardy and Julie Lippitt, both established club members and experienced competitors completed their qualifications a few weeks before Christmas and have already started supporting training sessions, particularly for swimming where a higher coach to participant ratio is needed.

When asked about the motivation to take this step in helping the club, Amy, a qualified nurse, said: “Having put my name forward as the clubs COVID19 officer and attending the majority of sessions to complete the health screens, I took an interest in the coaching side of the club.

"As I had no previous experience in this area I completed the BTF Activator course which taught the basics of coaching a bike and run session and also gave me a ‘coaches assistant’ role.

"The club had lost several coaches over 2020/ 2021 with no female coaches left on the team at all. It seemed like a natural progression to then undertake the level one coaching course. Not being the most outstanding athlete, I found it a little daunting, but as was often drilled into us on the course, you don’t have to be the best - just be enthusiastic.

"I hope that I can relate to our more novice athletes and encourage them to participate in triathlon and promote that it is for all abilities not just our pros”.

Julie, who had suffered from a serious accident on her bike last Summer, said: “I wanted to train as a to coach because I wanted to help people improve at swim- bike- run. Especially coming back to training after injury, I was hoping it would also stand me in good stead for improvements within my own fitness and ability.

"In the past feedback has helped me to improve, although I do need the constant reinforcement. It was also a great opportunity to help the club and my friends within the club who have been so supportive of me.

“The British Triathlon course was very comprehensive and has given me lots of confidence to coach any ability.”

As the new year begins many of the club members are looking forward to a season where hopefully more events will be taking place after a period of cancellation due to the COVID pandemic.

The club is also planning a training camp in Mallorca so the coaches will be kept busy as the year progresses.