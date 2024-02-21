National Schools Championships double win for Worksop XBox Academy youngsters

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Worksop team had three boxers that had proudly reached their respective weight class finals in Leo Rawlins, Robbie Finnie and Romanie Birkin.

Rawlins was first up in the 48-50kg minors final, losing on points to a classy opponent from Bushey ABC with height and range in favour of the Bushey boxer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Then Finnie outclassed his opponent from Tree Hill Estate in the 36kg to 38kg schoolboy final, his classy counters being the difference and winning unanimously on the scorecards.

Worksop's National Schools champions Robbie Finnie and Romanie Birkin.

Finally Birkin was up in the 52kg to 54kg schoolgirl final.

In a real razortight contest both girls gave everything, but Worksop wonder Birkin was triumphant on points with all three judges scoring in favour of the Xbox girl, her front foot pressing being the only thing separating the two classy girls.

This year again builds on the two national champions the Worksop club gained last season, and a year is yet to pass in two decades where the club hasn’t had any national champions year on year.

Coach Chris Boyle said of his charges: “These three diamonds are a treat to train – they are dedicated and driven. And that has driven them into national champions this year - absolutely fantastic stuff.”