More world title glory for Ellie Coulson as she lands super middleweight crown
Coulson, part of the town's Boyles Pro Boxing and Team Xbox stable, was already Worksop's highest ranked female boxer ever and already a decorated world champion at middleweight.
This time she was taking the next step up, moving up a weight to box for the WIBA Super Middleweight title against Happy Daudi from Tanzania.
Daudi, who recently boxed Caroline Dubois and lost in four rounds, is a class operator and well tested - so Coulson needed to be at her best.
She certainly didn’t disappoint and, after a clean and clinical start in round five, Coulson took control and put the boxing pedal down on her career and, with a barrage of punches, floored Daudi in the corner.
With Daudi unable to continue Coulson was crowned champion to the delight of her coach Chris Boyle.
“This is the title me and Chris have been chasing from the start,” she said.
“Laila Ali is my hero and she held this same title, so to follow in her footsteps is the best thing for me.
“After round four Chris said right let’s take the brakes off and see how she responds to your power exchange and the advice worked perfectly.”
Coach Boyle said: “I am super proud of Ellie, she’s a class act inside and outside the ring.
“These camps are long, hard and stressful to manage, but the rewards are there for all to see.
“Ellie is so underrated and undervalued by some in boxing and it’s a shame as she’s top level talent and it’s now build on hard work time.
“She is always patient and she never risks taking a shot to land one. For me that’s the best way to box. and she did and does just that.”
Carlton Civic Centre was a new venue for the Worksop boxers and the show offered a professional card consisting of five bouts, two being 10-rounders with the world title fight top of the bill..
First up from Boyle’s stable was heavyweight heavy hitter Pete 'Crusher' Crotty.
Already with one KO on his record, he managed another KO win against a good international opponent in Nishant Sharma from India.
Next up was local slugger Rowan 'Manbaby' Gregory, making his ring return after a run in the bare knuckle ranks.
Gregory, a home grown talent under Team Xbox, started fast and hurt his opponent with a cracking left hook in the first exchange.
But his resilient opponent came back well, landing his own shots.
It was give and take until finally in the fourth round Gregory, with a barrage of shots, forced star referee Ian John Lewis into a decision to save the opponent from further punishment .
Gregory said: “I’m so glad to be back in the square circle where it all began and ,with this KO, it makes it even sweeter.”
Next up was local hotshot Reece Bradford who, with a huge following, made the crowd louder with clean shots against the ever ready and resilient Marty Kayes from Belfast.
Kayes never makes it easy for anyone and kept Bradford humble, going all the rounds with Bradford winning unanimously 40-36.
Boyle said: “After hand surgery, it was a good fight for Reece and a very clean win and perfectly executed.
“Reece will next compete for his first major title in November.”
