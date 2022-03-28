More title success for Worksop’s Hollie Towl and her fellow Pro Boyle Boxing fighters

Worksop's Hollie Towl enjoyed another impressive win.

A packed out venue change witnessed a fantastic show, which began with Worksop’s Rowan Gregory boxing the Essex heavyweight Michael Bassett over 4 x 3 minutes rounds.

After a cagey opener both fighters engaged each round and it was a battle of skill vs will.

Most at ringside thought Gregory had won most rounds, but the referee Lee Murtagh from saw the bout in favour of the Bassett by two rounds.

Second up was Chesterfield boxer Luke White. After a torrid week losing his dad after a short illness and also battling covid during camp, White started well against his Ghanaian opponent.

But as the round was closing White was dropped with a clinical liver shot stopping him in his tracks.

Bout 3 was the blonde bomber Hollie Towl - already the youngest ever UK world female champion at Featherweight - who was looking to defend her WIBA World Featherweight title and also pick up the PBC Intercontinental title.

Towl started fast against her experienced Nicaraguan fighter, but Vallegios rallied and tried to get a foothold in the fight during round two, but Towl just stepped up both her skill level and her volume as each round progressed.

The clean punching round after round from the young bomber started to really hurt her opponent in the exchanges and, after a clinical punch burst in round 5, putting the Nicaraguan nearly out on her feet the corner made a great decision in throwing in the towl to save their fighter.

Towl said: “I'm elated that yet again I had to step up in opposition to show my skillset.

“This girl came to bash me. I may look young and pretty but my boxing is violent.

“And I will always find the next gear in my fights.”

Coach Chris Boyle said: “To say that was punch perfect is an understatement. She was sharp, clinical and spiteful. Hollie will and can beat them all.”

Bout four was another female rising star In triple L Elle Coulson v the vastly experienced Borislava Goronova.

Goronova, in her 100th fight, was coming to end on a high. But Coulson won every round of a six round boxing masterclass and became the PBC Intercontinental Super Middleweight champion.

Coulson said: “ I feel so blessed to have shared a ring with Borislava. This girl has been in with everyone, so it’s a measuring stick for me and I feel I measured up well.

“We keep doing our thing and learning.

Last up was the show stopper Alvis Berzins v Jude Illo - with a record of 14 wins, 12 KOS and one loss for the PBC International Cruiserweight championship.

Berzins started so fast, looking alert and putting huge foot pressure on the hard hitting Nigerian nightmare.