More Bassetlaw Tri Club members return to action
More members of the Bassetlaw Triathlon Club were out competing as the number of events ever increases after 18 months.
Monday, 28th June 2021, 2:52 pm
The Outlaw Half Marathon, based around the National water Sports Centre, Holme Pierpont, Nottingham was the venue for the six local triathletes.
On a day that threatened some poor weather the longer the day went on, competitors had to complete a 1.2-mile swim then a 56-mile cycle and finish with the 13.1 mile run.
First home for the local club were Adrian Hopkinson in a time of 5 hours and 9 minutes, with Katherine Hall, finishing after 5 hours and 39.
The other club members to finish the event were, Trevor Franse, Andrew Barranger Clark, Hayley Ellis and Kat Wisniewski.