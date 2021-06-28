More Bassetlaw Tri Club members return to action

Adrian Hopkinson finishes the Outlaw Half Triathlon

The Outlaw Half Marathon, based around the National water Sports Centre, Holme Pierpont, Nottingham was the venue for the six local triathletes.

On a day that threatened some poor weather the longer the day went on, competitors had to complete a 1.2-mile swim then a 56-mile cycle and finish with the 13.1 mile run.

First home for the local club were Adrian Hopkinson in a time of 5 hours and 9 minutes, with Katherine Hall, finishing after 5 hours and 39.