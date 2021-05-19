Lee Westwood happy to join proposed breakaway league

Lee Westwood - open mind on breakaway proposals.

The 48-year-old says his desire to win majors remains heading into this week's US PGA Championship but admits it would be a “no-brainer" to join a breakaway league following reports that leading players have been offered large contracts to join the Saudi Arabia-backed project.

“I think there are pluses and minuses for everything,” he said. “They've obviously got a lot of money and they've come out and sent a few shockwaves about and people feel threatened. The people that feel threatened are trying to combat it.