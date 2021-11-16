Latest Worksop Harriers news

Charlotte Jones and Tom McLean at the end of their run.

On Saturday, Charlotte Jones and Tom McLaren made their way over to Lady Bower Reservoir for a run of two halves with a loop of the reservoir at the Dambuster 10.

Since someone decided to not make a loop of the reservoir a nice round 10 mile the race was actually more like 10.5 m with an undulating road section in the first half before trails on the second half and a total of over 500 ft elevation gain.

A superb 1:20:59 by Charlotte Jones saw her finish fourth lady and first in her age category and not far off giving training partner Tom a fright, who was just ahead finishing in 1:19:09.

On to Sunday and it was the younger Harriers turn as multiple age groups headed over to Rushcliffe for the Notts Mini League cross-country.

Another great team day out as the league offers the chance for U11, U13 and U15 boys and girls to have a day of racing over the same course with different distances between 1,500 m and 4 km depending on age group.

Conditions were good underfoot making for fast times and great camaraderie as the team mates raced against each other and other local clubs but also cheered on teammates throughout the morning.

Next week see them move back in doors for the sports hall competition.