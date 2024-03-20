Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Despite the short notice, she had a strong showing, finishing 26th with 2359 points with results of 60mH (10.19s), HJ (1.41m), Shot (6.74m), LJ (4.36m) and 800 m (2:51.56).

The next day Alicia Wells also returned to competition after a nine month hiatus. Following a gradual return to training and improving fitness, Alicia was ready to return to competition in the Open at Manchester Sports City.

Moving up to the U20 category, Alicia ran 9.80s in the 60mH before jumping 1.56 m in the HJ to mark a successful return.

Dom Fielding and Tom Shaw at the Inter Counties.

To end the season the Inter-Counties XC took place at a new venue of Wollaton Hall .

This sees representatives from counties all across the UK compete following qualifying at their respective county championships, and this year the Worksop Harriers supplied four athletes for the Nottinghamshire team.

Miley Townrow ran in the U15 girls, Theo Bezoari-Oldfield represented in the U13 boys, whilst Tom Shaw and Dom Fielding ran in the Senior Men’s race.

With races for U13 up to Senior category, athletes ran a variety of distances which were made using a combination of a small lap and a large lap.

For Miley in the U15s, it was two small laps finishing 239th as Notts finished 28th. In the U13 boys, Theo finished in 217th.

With the final race of the day, the Men got four laps, consisting of two small and two large (and four hill reps).

Tom Shaw finished 177th (6th for Notts) whilst Dom finished 208th (7th Notts) to help Notts to a 20th place finish.

Conditions at the Retford Half Marathon were wet but clearly good for times with a flurry of early season road PBs and cracking runs as a Worksop trio of Aidy Hopkinson, Nick Moore and Adam Turner made a fantastic job in what was, for two of them their first road halfs in 1:16:58, 1:17:18 and 1:18:01 (both obtaining their first Silver Standards), followed soon by Paul Marriott in 1:21:23.

Coming next was the PB train with a string of them as Paul Parry (1:23:49 and club gold standard), Jack Hutchinson (1:25:10), Henry Brady (1:25:03), Bryan Cherry (1:26:35) and Dom Ayton and Chris Bliss dipping under 1:30 in 1:29:13 and 1:29:34 for a pair of Bronze Standards.

The ladies were also in on the PB action as Sam Marriott ran 1:45:03 but the biggest PB of the day goes to Jo Campbell demolishing her sub-two goal in 1:50:55 and a bronze standard to boot.

Cath Mhembere is looking in great shape for an upcoming Marathon with a 1:51:41 inside a long run.

Lucy Binch and Charlotte Randell ran excellent debuts in 1:55:26 and 1:58:54 while Matan Duveen bagged a course PB in 2:00:10.