Kiwi batter signs for The Blaze on a short-term deal

Maddy Green has joined The Blaze to replace Orla Prendergast.

The 32-year-old has amassed over 3,500 runs in almost 200 appearances for the White Ferns, scoring eight fifties and two centuries.

She was ever-present as New Zealand won the most recent ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, and also represented her country as they won a bronze medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Her career List A record includes nine centuries and 28 half-centuries, having racked up 5,379 runs since making her white-ball bow in 2009.

Green will be available for the remainder of the opening block of fixtures in the Metro Bank One Day Cup and the opening four matches in the Vitality Blast, after all-rounder Orla Prendergast returned home to Ireland for family reasons.

“I’m really excited to be here,” said Green. “The Blaze have been a strong side for a number of years, so it’s a great chance to join that and play a part.”

“It’s brilliant to be back in Nottingham. It feels like a long time ago now, but it’s been great to see the evolution of women’s cricket in that time.

“The girls have all been really welcoming, and obviously Craig Cumming is a familiar face so I'm looking forward to working with him as well.

“I’m really pleased to be a part of it, and I’m looking forward to hitting the ground running!”

Green’s illustrious domestic career includes multiple titles for Auckland and Wellington in both T20 and 50-over cricket in New Zealand, while she was also part of the victorious Brisbane Heat side who triumphed in the 2019/20 WBBL.

While this will be Green’s first experience of women’s domestic cricket in England under the new structure, she was part of the Nottinghamshire women’s squad in 2012, playing against the likes of Trent Bridge stablemate Tammy Beaumont as Notts reached the regional final of the T20 Cup.

She also appeared for Welsh Fire in The Hundred in 2022.

“We’re delighted to have been able to secure a player of Maddy’s calibre at such short notice,” said The Blaze’s Head Coach Craig Cumming.

“She’s a true multidimensional player whose track record back in New Zealand is almost second to none, and her achievements over a long period of time are testament to her quality.

“She’ll add extra power to our batting line-up and energy in the field, and her leadership skills and experience will complement the rest of the group as we look to maintain our positive momentum this summer.”