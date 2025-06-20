Kishan joins Notts on short-term deal

Ishan Kishan has joined Notts for the next two County Championship games.

India wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan has signed for Nottinghamshire on a short-term deal covering the next two Rothesay County Championship fixtures.

Ishan, 26, is a former Asia Cup and U19 World Cup winner with India, and has represented his nation at senior level in all three international formats.

He will be eligible for selection for the upcoming Championship fixtures against Yorkshire at Trent Bridge and Somerset in Taunton.

The left-hander will serve as Kyle Verreynne’s replacement while the World Test Championship-winning South African is away playing a two-Test series in Zimbabwe.

Having been included in India’s squad for the 2023 World Test Championship final, Ishan made his Test bow a month later against West Indies and struck an unbeaten 52 from just 34 deliveries in his second match.

He has over 3,000 First-Class runs to his name, with 17 half-centuries and eight hundreds, alongside having claimed 118 victims from behind the stumps.

Ishan has represented Jharkand in the Ranji Trophy for his entire career, and in 2016, still aged only 18, he struck 273 against Delhi, which at the time was a new record for Jharkand in the competition.

He has also turned out for IPL sides Gujarat Lions, Mumbai Indians, and, most recently, Sunrisers Hyderabad, for whom he hit a 47-ball 106 this year.

“I’m feeling very excited to get my first taste of playing county cricket in England, and it will be a great chance to showcase my skills,” said Ishan.

“I want to make sure I am the best cricketer I can be, and playing in English conditions will really help me to learn new skills.

“Trent Bridge is such a famous ground that is well-known in India and around the world, and I am really excited that I will be playing there.”

Nottinghamshire Head Coach Peter Moores added: “We’re all very pleased to have secured the services of Ishan for these next two Championship fixtures while Kyle is away with South Africa.

“We want players to be themselves and to bring their own game, and something that especially excites me about Ishan is how keen he is to be involved in county cricket.

“He brings proven quality in his ball-striking as a hard-hitting middle-order batter, and he’s keen to move his red ball game forward, which I’m sure will make him hungry to perform.”