Kirstie Gordon signs new deal with The Blaze

Kirstie Gordon has signed a new contract with The Blaze.

Kirstie Gordon has penned a three-year contract with The Blaze, becoming the first to commit her future to the side ahead of the new domestic structure coming into force next season.

The Blaze will be in Tier One of a revitalised three-tier system, with Nottinghamshire and seven other First-Class Counties named as hosts of the eight professional teams.

The current East Midlands representative team have been based at Trent Bridge since a move from Loughborough in the winter of 2022, at which time Gordon was named captain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She guided The Blaze to the final of both the Charlotte Edwards Cup and Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy at the first time of asking, whilst the team are currently unbeaten in the 20-over format this season.

“As we enter a new era of women’s cricket from an administrative standpoint, it is vital that we maintain continuity on the playing front so we can build on the success we’ve achieved in the last few years,” James Cutt, Director of Women’s Cricket, said.

“Keeping Kirstie was the obvious first step in that. Together, she and Chris Guest have spearheaded our development on the field over the last 18 months.

“She is a fantastic player who embraces all the challenges thrown her way, whilst she’s grown into the leadership role in a way that has earned her the respect of players and staff at The Blaze.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gordon has taken 45 wickets in 32 games in orange and black - a tally contributing to over 300 career wickets across formats.

That haul includes the best figures in the history of the Charlotte Edwards Cup, 5/12, taken against Thunder this season.

In a stellar May, Gordon was named PCA Player of the Month after taking 17 wickets at an average of just 10.80, alongside scoring 108 runs.

“I’m over the moon to remain with The Blaze,” Gordon said.

“Whilst we’ve got a core of girls who have been playing together for a while, it feels like we are still early in the journey as a side because of the fresh start we had last year, and I’m really keen to build on that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Personally, I feel a bit of a duty to lead from the front and try to embody the culture we have put in place, where we are competitive on the field and push for titles across formats but also enjoy our cricket.

“I’m excited to see where we can go as a team in the years ahead, and to be part of the direction the women’s game takes more generally in this new structure.”

Gordon’s sustained run of form in recent months saw her rewarded with England A appearances in India over the winter, whilst she was named captain for their five-game T20 tour of New Zealand in March.

“It’s a massive coup to have secured Kirstie's services for another three years,” Head Coach Chris Guest said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Both as a player and captain she’s a massive asset to The Blaze. One of her greatest traits is a desire to take responsibility, which we see her do so often - she leads by example in that sense.