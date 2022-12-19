On a frosty night the awards were presented by chairman Steve Bowler.

The big winner of the night was Kat Wisniewski, who almost claimed a clean sweep by winning the ladies Sprint, Olympic and Middle Distance Awards.

She was also captain of the winning Bassetlaw relay team 'Team Tunel' at the national championships.

New coach Gav Toulson gives Kat Wisniewski her award.

The team also featured Aidy Hopkinson, Gav Toulson and Jason Lippitt and fought off strong competition from another five Bassetlaw teams.

The ladies long distance award went to Hayley Elizabeth for her heroics at IronMan Vichy.

The men's awards were spread out with James Gregory winning the middle and Long Distance award, which saw him represent GB this year too.

Gaz Hughes claimed the Sprint distance award with Steve Chambers winning the Olympic distance.

New head coach Gav Toulson spoke of the high calibre of training and competition within the club and highlighted a number of athletes who have stood out this year.

He then presented the coveted Coaches Award to Stuart Turner for his Outlaw achievement and Kat Wisniewski for her consistently strong performances over the year.

