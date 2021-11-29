Jake Ball and Ben Slater praise contribution of Dane Paterson at Notts CCC

Dane Paterson celebrates taking the wicket of Harry Brook.

The right-armer picked up 54 County Championship wickets during a memorable first season in County Cricket.

He formed a fine partnership with the Championship's leading wicket-taker Luke Fletcher as Nottinghamshire enjoyed their best red ball season in years.

“He was amazing for us last year,” said Ball. “He couldn't have fitted in any better on and off the pitch.

“He's a Nottinghamshire lad now and I'm looking forward to playing with him again.

“It's tough adapting to demands of the country cricket campaign, but he had all the attributes to be successful.

“You need to be pitching it up and aiming for the stumps and knee rolls to be successful in county cricket.

“He was always at the stumps. Once he found his feet he just took off and became a crucial part of our red ball season last year.”

Batsmen Slater also heaped the praise on the South African and his desire to do the business.

“I went for a beer with him after the first few games and he was disappointed with how he had started,” revealed Slater.

“He is skillful with the new and old ball and is always at the stmums. I told him he would be fine and had all he needed to succeed.

“He has high expectations of himself as everyone does. He started ok, but thought he should be doing better.