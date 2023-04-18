It’s full steam ahead as Tom Shaw takes the victory for Worksop Harriers

The seven mile trail race starts from Rowsley Station and heads to Matlock and back.

Not a sunny day with heavy rain from the off, but not enough to slow him down with Thomas Shaw winning the race (38:41), followed by Steve Carr (49:06) and Charlotte Jones (51:52; first in age category) as well as the trio combining for first team overall in ‘Team vs Steam’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also representing the Harriers were Nick Mould (1:03:09) and Kate Thorneloe and Sam Thorneloe (1:12:45)

Tom Shaw - racing the train to win for Worksop.

First and foremost that weekend was one of the biggest UK marathons with some superb results from both first timers and those chasing PBs at Manchester Marathon.

Matt Daly led home the Harriers, pulling a superb time out of the bag following a recent training hiatus of 3:00:27 (PB) followed shortly by another PB from Henry Brady in 3:05:47.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Next in after some expert pacing, particularly on a first marathon, was Hannah Miller in 3:26:25 while two Worksop Veterans took on their first road marathons as Kerry Saville and Chris Lawrence ran 3:35:13 and 3:45:30.

Last but not least, more marathon debuts saw Madi Spencer dip under four hours in 3:57:54 while Alice Shaw-Phillips ran 4:39:33 and Kimberley Widdop 4:50:36.

Stepping down one distance and over in Boston, Lincolnshire, Richard Hind was the sole Harrier taking on the half marathon distance, running 1:33:39 and coming second in age category.

Stepping down another distance, the Lincoln 10k returned to its original April slot for the first time since 2019 for a figure-eight lap of the north side of Lincoln, finishing in front of the famous castle. Thomas Shaw and Charlotte Jones were back from chasing trains as Tom ran a narrow PB of 32:41 while Charlotte was the first lady back for the Harriers in a strong time of 42:18.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Biggest PB at Lincoln however belonged to Phil Hare, who looking to dip under 40 minutes, ran well clear in 38:45.