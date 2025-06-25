International Belt double glory for Worksop XBox duo

Two members of Worksop's Team Xbox Boxing Academy – Robbie Finnie and George Coombes - brought home belts from the prestigious London ABA International Belt Tournament.

Xbox took four of there top tier pugilists to the capital to enter Europe's biggest amateur belt tournament with Max Cooper, Leo Daley, Robbie Finnie and George Coombes all made the trip.

Cooper lost a razor-close semi -final with a good display, then Finnie flew his way into the final with a dominant performance along with Daley and Coombes also putting their gloves in the hat for the Sunday finals.

First up in the final was local unbeaten bruiser Coombes, winning unanimously and claiming his third title this season, maintaining his very prestigious unbeaten record going.

Then Finnie stepped up and again a fast flurry performance was too much for his quality opponent from North Kent, winning unanimously and claiming his first belt.

Daley was last up and, despite showing flashes of pure quality, his volume of punches landed just wasn’t enough to snatch the belt.

Xbox coach Chris Boyle said: “We’ve had a fantastic, very long, but worthwhile weekend.

“To bring four boxers into a tournament with over 240 other boxers and get three into the final and two winning belts is fantastic for them and their families, our club and, more importantly, for the town of Worksop.

“I’m very very proud of these guys. We’ve built them and they deliver - no fear. Xbox took their X factor to the capital and brought back the jewels.”