Worksop's Xbox Boxing Academy's latest bill saw 15 scoring contests and six skills bouts at the town's Masonic Hall.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Worksop club lost just three bouts overall with some real standout wins on the day.

One of these came from the ever-growing Robbie 'Too Fast' Finnie beating a local rival from Doncaster with a higher work rate and the will to win.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also, the slick super sharp Aryan Nazari made it six wins on the spin, taking his record to 15 bouts and won 11.

Danny Rigby with Chris Boyle.

The bout of the night saw another win for Team Xbox came from Daniel Rigby, beating a strong Lincoln opponent with a blistering performance, stunning his opponent with shots he just didn’t see coming and eased to a strong victory.

Young Leo 'The Lion' Rawlins also improved his record to 2-0.

There were impressive debuts for Brandon Betteridge and Thomas Frew and tight losses for the 'Female Flyer' Romanie Birkin, who narrowly lost a majority decision, and Reece Deverick, showing huge heart in his first loss.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coach Chris Boyle said: “This squad is so different from the ones before but is equally talented.

“I feel some of this team have massive potential.

“Some of my squad are heading to Scotland on 9th December to represent England against Scotland and I’m super proud of this selection of my team.

Being Remembrance Sunday, the Xbox Boxing Academy first showed their respects by laying a wreath at the town's memorial.