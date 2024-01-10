If you know anyone who played in Worksop's 2017 Lee Westwood Golf Day then they might just be in this gallery
The Lee Westwood Junior Golf Championship has always been a key part of the grassroot Worksop sports scene.
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 9th Jun 2021, 08:04 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2024, 16:41 GMT
Plenty of hot golf prospects have battled it out for the hallowed trophy,.
This latest gallery has stepped back into our archives to bring you the faces from the 2017 event.
Take a look and see if you know anyone invovled.
