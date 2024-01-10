News you can trust since 1895
If you know anyone who played in Worksop's 2017 Lee Westwood Golf Day then they might just be in this gallery

The Lee Westwood Junior Golf Championship has always been a key part of the grassroot Worksop sports scene.
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 9th Jun 2021, 08:04 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2024, 16:41 GMT

Plenty of hot golf prospects have battled it out for the hallowed trophy,.

This latest gallery has stepped back into our archives to bring you the faces from the 2017 event.

Take a look and see if you know anyone invovled.

Worksop's George Cordall. Photo: Anne Shelley

Worksop Golf Club Captain, Mick Bower, and Lady Captain, Angela Burrows, chat with their junior captain, Jack Freeman, second left, and Oliver Neal before teeing off. Photo: Anne Shelley

Worksop's Charlie Curtis tees off. Photo: Anne Shelley

Worksop Golf Club Captain, Mick Bower, and Lady Captain, Angela Burrows, welcome youngsters Charlie Curtis, Lewis Harrison and George Mason. Photo: Anne Shelley

