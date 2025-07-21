History for Worksop as Nicola Hopewell lands IBO World Featherweight crown

Worksop's Nicola Hopewell proudly landed the IBO World Flyweight title on a split decision against holder Maria Connan at Skate Central in Sheffield.

This made her the town's first world champion under the the licenced British Boxing Board of Control, and was achieved in just nine professional fights.

The eagerly-anticipated clash with London-based Frenchwoman Marie Connan, who had won seven and lost three of her 12 fights, had frustratingly been postponed a month earlier due to a number of withdrawals from the undercard.

But on Saturday, Hopewell, ranked 21st with the IBO and current Commonwealth title holder, found herself on top of the world at last to achieve a lifelong dream.

Nicola Hopewell wins the world title. Photo Credit Laura Rickers - LKR Photography.

“This was the best win of my career,” said Hopewell.

“I was so happy when I won the Commonwealth back in April 2024, but winning a world title you just cannot beat it.”

“This was only a dream when I started boxing over 12 years ago. But my hard work, dedication and having a great team around me made this happen.

“Both my coach Daz and friend Ebanie say I have more to come and people haven’t seen nothing yet”

She continued: “Marie Connan was the champion and I was the challenger, so I knew I had to work hard to take the title.

“She was a great fighter, and I thank her for an amazing, competitive fight. She didn’t make it easy for me, I won by a split decision which shows how close the fight was.

“In the fight I found my feet and my range to use my boxing skills.

“These are some of the things I had been working on with my coach Daz Medcalf since my last fight.

“The first few rounds were a little cagey while finding my feet,m but then I started to find my momentum.

“In the sixth round I caught Connan with a combination which put her down on the canvas.

“Despite being down with some big shots, Connon got up and didn’t give up.

“The fight carried on and went the full 10 round distance and was a great example of two evenly matched boxers fighting for a world title, and taking a win on a split decision just shows we both deserved to be in the fight.

“I expected this to be a tough battle and I wasn’t wrong, I had to adjust in the fight a few times which can be hard to do mid-fight.”

“I thought I threw the cleaner shots. Once she had been down in the sixth she tried to make it a little messy.”

The IBO world title has been won by the likes of Anthony Joshua, Lennox Lewis and Chris Eubank Jr.

Hopewell said: “The undercard had four other great fights, and I have watched these back on YouTube as I couldn’t watch them on the night. I love to support the other boxers on the show.

“I now want to enjoy the world title win and then move on to box for other titles.

“I have worked hard to make my dream become reality, so now it is time to build on this and keep moving up and collecting more belts and, hopefully, a unification.

“I have the best people around me to keep making my dreams become reality - Daz Medcalf my boxing coach, Robert Riley and Riley’s gym in Handsworth, Marfisia Lanza my S&C coach at Anytime Fitness Worksop, and Ebanie Bridges former world champion and gym stable mate.

“I also have my amazing family and friends who always turn up to the shows and support me.

“And also my sponsors who have supported me throughout my boxing journey - 7 Core Electrical, BRS Electrical, The Mallard Worksop, JTM Building, Shiatsu Shane, In Sam’s Name, FC Manton of Worksop, The Next Level and JP Removals.”