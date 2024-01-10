Here's 25 fantastic pictures of Worksop Harriers runners wearing the vest with pride over the years
Thousands of runners have been a part of the Worksop Harriers down the decades.
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 12th May 2021, 14:22 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2024, 14:50 GMT
Whether for leisure, competition or for the social scene, the Harriers has been a great place for locals to be involved with.
And in our latest retro gallery we have picked out these pictures from our archives of club members,
Is there anyone you know here and what are you favourite memories from your time at the club? Let us know via social media.
