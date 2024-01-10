Thousands of runners have been a part of the Worksop Harriers down the decades.

Whether for leisure, competition or for the social scene, the Harriers has been a great place for locals to be involved with.

And in our latest retro gallery we have picked out these pictures from our archives of club members,

Is there anyone you know here and what are you favourite memories from your time at the club? Let us know via social media.

Junior Worksop Harriers awaiting the Fun Run start during the 2015 Worksop Halloween Half Marathon & Fun Run.

A group of Worksop Harriers youngsters are picture representing Notts Schools in 2015.

The Worksop Harriers Under 15 girls relay team, and Amy Fendley, coach and long jump champion