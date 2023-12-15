Here's 15 sizzling snaps of Worksop schoolkids enjoying playing sport - including kids from Prospect Hill, Carr Hill Primary, Norbridge Academy and Outwood Academy
Playing sport at school can often lay the foundations for a long leisure sporting career in adult life.
For some PE lessons were hated, but for many it was a welcome break from the classroom and a great chance to have fun.
It was certainly the latter for children in our latest gallery of sporting days at schools around town.
We’ve got Prospect Hill’s football team, Outwood Academy, Norbridge Academy, Carr Hill Primary and Sir Edmund Hillary Primary School covered, amongst others.
If you have any retro pictures for us, email [email protected]
1 / 4