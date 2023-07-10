News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school

Have a look and see if you or your child feature amongst these pictures of Worksop schoolkids enjoying their sport - including Outwood Academy, Norbridge Academy and Carr Hill Primary

Playing sport at school can often lay the foundations for a long leisure sporting career in adult life.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 3rd Mar 2023, 10:08 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 10:13 BST

For some PE lessons were hated, but for many it was a welcome break from the classroom and a great chance to have fun.

It was certainly the latter for children in our latest gallery of sporting days at schools around town.

We’ve got Prospect Hill’s football team, Outwood Academy, Norbridge Academy, Carr Hill Primary and Sir Edmund Hillary Primary School covered, amongst others.

If you have any retro pictures for us, email [email protected]

Prospect Hill Junior School's boys and girls football teams celebrate their victories. The girls team as Bassetlaw Schools FA league winners and boys the Parry Cup winners.

1. Parry Cup winners

Prospect Hill Junior School's boys and girls football teams celebrate their victories. The girls team as Bassetlaw Schools FA league winners and boys the Parry Cup winners. Photo: Alan Janaszek / PhotoPro Images

Photo Sales
The Prospect Hill Junior School Boys Football Team who won the 2012/13 Parry Cup.

2. Prospect Hill Junior School

The Prospect Hill Junior School Boys Football Team who won the 2012/13 Parry Cup. Photo: Alan Janaszek / PhotoPro Images

Photo Sales
Norbridge Academy's girls football team before a match.

3. Norbridge Academy

Norbridge Academy's girls football team before a match. Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
Prospect Hill Junior School's boys and girls football teams celebrate their victories. The girls team as Bassetlaw Schools FA league winners and boys the Parry Cup winners.

4. Prospect Hill Junior School

Prospect Hill Junior School's boys and girls football teams celebrate their victories. The girls team as Bassetlaw Schools FA league winners and boys the Parry Cup winners. Photo: Alan Janaszek / PhotoPro Images

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Worksop