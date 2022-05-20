Hard work pays off for Bassetlaw triathlete Darren Raines

Darren Raines finished 23rd in the Weston Park Triathlon.

Since joining the Bassetlaw triathlon club, based at YourPlace leisure centre in Worksop, Darren has gone from strength to strength. Having had a winter of indoor swim and cycle sessions Darren was out competing recently.

The Wester Park Sprint triathlon in Shropshire, is a new event on the triathlon calendar and is one of the first open water events of the year.

Set in 1,000 acres of beautifully landscaped parkland the Sprint distance Triathlon is a fast and scenic route perfect for those who are new to the sport as well as seasoned triathletes.

The event begins with a 750-metre swim in Weston Park Lake, followed by a 24.4km cycle and 5km run.