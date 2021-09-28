Happy Gaz Hughes conquers Mont Ventoux in triathlon
Bassetlaw Triathlon Club member Gaz Hughes achieved an ambition when he completed the gruelling Ventouxman triathlon in France.
The event features a 2km swim in Lake Girardes, then a 90km ride that climbs the famous 1,912m Mont Ventoux after an initial 35km of gently undulating countryside.
Once over the top a short descent takes you into a 20km trail run.
It was a real slog and I was very relieved to get to the finish,” he said.
“But it was another race from the bucket list ticked off.”
Mont Ventoux has been a mainstay of the Tour De France for many years.
“I just took it steady and tried to get into a rhythm,” he added. “I managed to pass 50 people on the way up who had obviously set off too fast.
“The last 4K was a struggle as there were clouds at the top, so the temperature dropped and I was starting to cramp up a bit. Then there was a 5km freezing descent.”