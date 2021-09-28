Happy Gaz Hughes conquers Mont Ventoux in triathlon

Gaz Hughes approaches the summit of Mont Ventoux.

The event features a 2km swim in Lake Girardes, then a 90km ride that climbs the famous 1,912m Mont Ventoux after an initial 35km of gently undulating countryside.

Once over the top a short descent takes you into a 20km trail run.

It was a real slog and I was very relieved to get to the finish,” he said.

“But it was another race from the bucket list ticked off.”

Mont Ventoux has been a mainstay of the Tour De France for many years.

“I just took it steady and tried to get into a rhythm,” he added. “I managed to pass 50 people on the way up who had obviously set off too fast.