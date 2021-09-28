Happy Gaz Hughes conquers Mont Ventoux in triathlon

Bassetlaw Triathlon Club member Gaz Hughes achieved an ambition when he completed the gruelling Ventouxman triathlon in France.

By John Lomas
Tuesday, 28th September 2021, 8:48 am
Updated Tuesday, 28th September 2021, 8:48 am
Gaz Hughes approaches the summit of Mont Ventoux.

The event features a 2km swim in Lake Girardes, then a 90km ride that climbs the famous 1,912m Mont Ventoux after an initial 35km of gently undulating countryside.

Once over the top a short descent takes you into a 20km trail run.

It was a real slog and I was very relieved to get to the finish,” he said.

“But it was another race from the bucket list ticked off.”

Mont Ventoux has been a mainstay of the Tour De France for many years.

“I just took it steady and tried to get into a rhythm,” he added. “I managed to pass 50 people on the way up who had obviously set off too fast.

“The last 4K was a struggle as there were clouds at the top, so the temperature dropped and I was starting to cramp up a bit. Then there was a 5km freezing descent.”