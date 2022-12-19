The fight was part of the Worksop Xbox Boxing Academy and professional stable's Fight Before Christmas bill at the town's Masonic Hall.

Head coach of Boyles Pro Boxing Chris Boyle said: “Elle is a fantastic role model for fighters on how a boxer should train.

“She’s dedicated and determined, and her performances show that. She’s a pleasure to train and always listens and learns.

Elle Coulson displays her newly-won European belt post-fight.

“She’s now got British, International, European, Commonwealth and World titles in her grasp.

"So we’ve completed the first part of our journey together - but it’s just the start.”

Coulson said: “I’m so happy I’m European champion.

“It was my missing piece from a fantastic year.

"I knew Katarina coming off a KO victory was going be dangerous.

"So I listened to Chris, worked on what we’ve been going through in the gym and stuck to instructions.

“He trusts me and I trust him a million percent so we can’t go wrong.”

Vistica, an experienced 25 bout fighter and just coming off a KO victory in her last outing, was certainly confident in coming to the lions' den in Worksop and going for victory against her lesser experienced opponent.

But Coulson, who is still only 20, always looked always two steps ahead and too sharp with hand and foot for Vistica to get any consistency in her boxing.

It was clear the away fighter's game plan was to let Coulson back her up to the ropes then explode with a combination.

But Coulson, with one of the best jabs in the business and fast footwork to match, just punished Vistica round after round hurting her with a right hook and right cross.

Coulson won a landslide unanimous decision with two judges 10-9 every round and one scoring Coulson 10-8 every round.

The WBL title was presented to Coulson in the ring by John Stevenson, president of the Amateur Boxing Alliance and she now has 10 wins and one loss with four KOs.

Earlier, three rising stars of Worksop's Boyles Pro Boxing had showed their promise.

Luke White opened the night's action against stable mate Ben Gore over four rounds at middleweight.

From the first bell the bout caught fire with Luke landing the cleaner punches with precision, but the last two rounds saw Gore press the action with volume and the final round saw both fighters really engage.

When the contest ended referee Ian John Lewis scored the contest an even draw.

Then the ever improving Berzins taking on Andy Goy at heavyweight over four rounds.

This was Berzin's second contest at heavyweight after previously campaigning at cruiserweight, and it’s fair to say heavyweight is fast becoming his division.

He went front foot from the start, but Goy landed shots early too.

This just seemed to wake the sleeping giant in Berzins who dropped Goy heavily with a clean lead hook.

Goy took the count and rose on six seconds and again went forward but this played into Berzin's game plan who went head/body combination fast and heavy artillery, this time dropping Goy solidly to the canvas and unable to rise, giving Berzins a first round KO.

