Glory for Worksop's Ellie 'Triple L' Coulson as she wins prestigious WBA world middleweight title

After two decades of hard work, the big opportunity came for Ellie in the way of a WBA championship fight.

With a record of 13 wins and one loss and already currently the WBU, WBF and IBC world champion, the stage was set for a huge opportunity when facing Australian champion Jamie Edendon.

The WBA sits at the very top table of world boxing and other UK stars such as Anthony Joshua, Josh Warrington and Leigh Wood have also held WBA titles.

Delighted Ellie Coulson with her WBA middleweight belt.

With the crowd in eager anticipation the contest got underway over 10 rounds.

Both boxers started technically and great ringcraft was on display by both with the jab navigation system of Coulson in full effect.

The Australian champion was always on the front foot, trying to land her right hand and some success came through exchanges with the slick UK fighter.

But as the rounds progressed Coulson’s jab became ever present.

Adam Dent - winning debut at Shirebrook.

And with more volume, mixed up with a short right on occasion, after 10 tight rounds of chess-style boxing the three judges ringside scored a unanimous points winner in favour of Elle with scores of 99-91, 99-91, 98-92, crowning her the new WBA Oceania middleweight champion, creating history for the Worksop girl and Worksop itself.

“I’m very excited and emotional at the minute,” she said.

“This fight was huge for me and my coach Chris. We’ve worked so hard to get here and the slogan blood sweat and tears is definitely the best way to describe this camp and the journey to being the proud holder of this beautiful belt.

“Jamie’s a great champion, being the Australian champion, and we knew our game plan and execution of it needed to be on point and punch perfect, and we did that tonight.

“But credit to her and her team, she’s a top girl.”Head coach Chris Boyle said: “What a mature performance from a 21-year-old girl that was.

“Proud isn’t a big enough word for me to describe that display as it’s way beyond that in my eyes.

“We’ve had a tough road to travel to get here over 10 years. But tonight has made those years worth it to get to.

“Everyone has contributed to this moment for Elle. Her family are around her which are fantastic and part of the success story, but also the many doubters and critics of Elle over the years have really pushed us both on and fuelled us and we made it work for us and now she’s holding this prestigious title.

“This title will elevate local star Coulson into the WBA world rankings which opens so many doors for and Worksop should be very very proud of this girl.”

Konrad Nowicki from the Xbox stable was also involved in a huge world championship fight on the night at a weight division not natural to him against a heavy-hitting Jack Way from Ashford, Kent.

Light heavyweight was not the weight clearly for Nowicki on the night as, despite a fast start from Nowicki, it always looked like Way was waiting for the right moment to unload his artillery on the Polish fighter.

And in rounds two and three he did that with two heavy knockdowns.

The corner threw in the towel to save him from further punishment crowning Way the new IBC world champion.

Also on a stacked card there were local debuts and Adam Dent, another one of Team Xbox’s conveyor belt of top class amateurs, made his way onto the pro scene.

Dent didn’t disappoint with a calm, composed, clinical display against seasoned Belfast fighter Marty Kayes over four rounds, winning every round cleanly.

Another debutant was highly regarded ex-amateur Reece Bradford from Langold, who had to deal with two late opponent changes and was ready to take that frustration out on opponent David Chapman in devastating style with a demonstration of spiteful attacks, demolishing Chapman in the first round.

Sheffield veteran Asfar also featured against a slick prospect from the Midlands. but the always game Asfar looked a little out of depth, through never short of bravery. Again the corner retired their fighter in the third round.

Following the huge success of this memortable evening in Shirebrook, XBox are now expecting good ticket sales for their next show which will be staged in May.