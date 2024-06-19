GB trials biker Ethan Pyle visit inspires Sparken Hill Academy pupils
Worksop-based Ethan shared his incredible story of perseverance and his 'never give up' mindset with the pupils.
At just 18 years old, Ethan has already accomplished remarkable feats in the extreme sport of trials biking competing in national and World Championship events.
Despite numerous injuries and setbacks, his unwavering determination has propelled him to the highest levels of the sport.
He spoke to all pupils about his journey, from first learning to ride to competing on the world stage. He was even keen to state that when starting his dream aged 14, he practiced on the Academy grounds.
“Ethan is such an inspiration to our children,” said principal Richard Lilley.
“His message of persisting through adversity and chasing your dreams really resonated.
“You could see pupils captivated by his every word. Many want to follow in his footsteps. What a role model.”
Following his keynote speech, Ethan opened the floor for a lively question and answer session. Pupils asked about everything from his training regime to how he overcame fear after major crashes.
“I'll never forget the look in the pupils' eyes as Ethan told them 'no matter how many times you fall, you get back up.' That's a lesson we all need to take to heart,” Mr Lilley added.
Ethan even treated the academy to a demonstration, performing mind-bending feats of balance and jumps on his trials bike that left jaws on the floor - especially as he performed jumps over a terrified Mr Lilley!
The entire school left the assembly reinvigorated to tackle challenges with a 'never give up' spirit.
