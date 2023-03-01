Some established coaches have departed while other club members have taken up the opportunity to undergo training to take on level one coaching roles as the club continues to grow and evolve.

Gav is a long serving member at the club and took part in one of the very first Bassetlaw Sprint Triathlons approximately 10 years ago and was hooked. He joined as a member soon after and has been part of the furniture ever since.

Starting his triathlon journey doing sprint triathlons, he spent a few years working his way up through the distances.

Gav Toulson - new head coach at Tri Club.

Then in 2016 he took on his first long distance race, the Outlaw at Holme Pierrepont in Nottingham.

Known within the club as the Zone 2 master, he has spent a lot of his time since the Outlaw competing in long distance races such as Ironman UK, Ironman Wales, The Bastion and the Alpe d’Huez triathlon (twice).

In 2018 he took the jump into triathlon coaching and has been helping club members improve their swimming, biking and running ever since.

At the last AGM he was voted in as the club's head coach following the resignation of Steve Chambers and following a funding grant from Nottinghamshire County Councillor Nigel Turner, Gav is upgrading his coaching skills to level 3.