Frustration for Worksop champion Nicola Hopewell as IBO World title bid is postponed

There was huge frustration for Worksop boxer Nicola Hopewell last weekend when her hughly-anticipated bid for the IBO World Flyweight title in Sheffield was postponed.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A number of boxers on the bill had been forced to drop out for various reasons and it was decided to find a new date.

Nicola, ranked 21st with the IBO and current Commonwealth title holder, will now face current champion, London-based Frenchwoman Marie Connan, at Skate Central in Sheffield on Saturday, 19th July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I had just completed my last spar of camp when I find out the news the show had been postponed,” she said.

Nicola Hopewell - frustrated by postponement.

“My last spar went great as well - I was on weight and rocked every box to ensure I was ready for the fight.

“It wasn’t until I got home after the spar my coach received a messaged about the show.

“I was due to have another weight check the following day which had to be cancelled as this was no longer required until the new date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The show was moved due to a number fights on the card falling through.

“I see why the promoter made the decision so as the fans were not disappointed on the night due to there only being a handful of fights on the card.

She added: “These things happen to the big shows as well as the small hall shows, so it’s just one of those things.”

“But it was extremely disappointing for me as all the hard work which goes into training, and the recovery I need to take during fight camps, all now extends for another five weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So I’m lucky to have such amazing sponsors who back me for my fight camps as they can get expensive, especially when it turns into being a longer camp than originally planned.

“But I feel I have more time now so I will use it to my advantage in the preparations.

“It's just a slight bump in the road with the delay and I will still bring the title back to Worksop.

“It’s not affected preparations too much, it’s just a case of having a low few days which I have done now to allow your body to reset and get ready to go again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“During those low days, it gave me time to sort out tickets.

“Anyone who could not make it has been refunded and I have collected all tickets back in now. “Alternatively some people who couldn’t make the original date now can, so I don’t feel I’ve lost any support.

“If anything, it gives me more time to promote and sell the fight.”

Tickets for 19th July are ringside with a meal £125 or standard £50.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone wanting tickets can contact her on Facebook or instagram Nicola Hopewell or email [email protected].

Nicola is sponsored by Marfisia Lanza, Anytimefitness Worksop, 7 Core Electrical, BRS Electrical, The Mallard, Next Level gym, JTM Building, FC Manton of Worksop, In Sam's Name and Shiatsu Shane.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​