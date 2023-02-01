Freddie Richards wins as Worksop Harriers achieve South Yorkshire League promotion

Freddie led home both the Harriers Ladies team and the race overall on a 3 lap/5.5k course on a cold day.

In addition to Freddie's individual success, the Harriers did enough in this final match to secure the overall Division Two title and gain promotion in their debut year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With barely the first lap complete Freddie took a lead of the field and created a clear lead, not only winning by nearly a minute but to win the Senior Ladies overall title. Joining Freddie on the team were Hannah Miller (19th), Charlotte Jones (29th), Cathy Mhemebere (52nd) and Sally Bulmer (62nd).

Freddie Richards - superb weekend for Worksop Harriers.

In the Men’s match it was four full laps of the park, for a particularly hilly edition of a 10 km course, led home by Thomas Shaw (19th) plus a great run by Adam Jonczyk (86th), Henry Brady (88th), Dominic Ayton (92nd), Chris Lawrence (95th) and Dave Bulmer (106th), whilst Ethan Ellery also joined the senior men in the U17 race across 6.5 km, finishing fourth in the U17s.

The weekend before Freddie had an excellent run in the final North Midlands cross-country match at Berry Hill with a close-fought battle on the two lap 6 km course, narrowly missing out on the win after the race became a two-way affair for another strong early-year performance.

On Sunday the Harriers took part in match two of the local cross-country series at Clowne and made it a Harriers double for the men’s and women’s teams and a repeat of the Retford results saw Tom Shaw battle it out to lead home the race for a second series win.

Another strong men’s showing of Matt Daly (10th), Matt Chappell (18th), Phil Hare (23rd), Paul Marriott (27th), Tom McLaren (28th) and Henry Brady (29th) and a full scoring set of 17 men saw narrowly missing out on second by just a few points.