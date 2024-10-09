Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Holbeck driver Karen Bassett won the Horse Fours Event for the fourth year in a row at last weekend's highly successful Bede Events Osberton International Horse Trial at Worksop's Mill Farm.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Winning with 164.58 points, she said: “I have just won the class for the fourth year in a row, so that was really exciting.

“We’ve had an amazing event, the horses have gone brilliantly, and I knew we had to drive for my life because Dan was just behind me, and I needed to beat him by a second in every obstacle.

“It was close but we did it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karen Bassett on her way to a fourth title in as many years at Osberton - Photo by Nigel Foster.

“What a way to finish the season at my favourite event with a win against the best company at Osberton Horse Trials.

“The horses were amazing - Skyfall, Flora, Gratia, Tia and Galvani.

“Thank you Team KB - what a great season we’ve had.”

Alicia Hawker took home the Agria Lifetime CCI1*-Intro professional section after leading overnight with Sea Gazelle owned by Hambro Sport Horses.

They finished on their dressage of 28.4 and Alicia said “We have had a lovely week at Osberton with Sea Gazelle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She’s a six-year-old mare doing her first international, so she’s been fantastic in all three phases. “She produced her best dressage test to date and pinged round the showjumping and she absolutely loves cross country so we had a great time going round that today.”

Winner of the Agria Lifetime CCI1*-Intro Amateur’s section was 13-year-old Harry Watkinson and Project Pony’s Mick’s Boy finishing on their very respectable dressage score on 31.9.

Harry said “It feels amazing, I’m so lucky to be given Mikey from Project Pony.

“It’s such an amazing opportunity to ride him. I got him in February, Project Pony brought him from France and I’m the lucky one to ride him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s our first season so I’m so happy that we’ve managed to achieve this.”

It was all change in the Arena Saddles CCI2*-L with Saturday’s leader Florence Wiles and Shadow Lad not making it through the morning’s horse inspection.

The showjumping proved influential with Saturday's second place Caroline Powell having an unfortunate pole which dropped them into fourth place.

It was Great Britain’s Gutherie Shields and Elizabeth Golby’s Schindlers Boy who took the win, finishing on their dressage score of 30.1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of the win, Gutherie said, “I wasn’t expecting it, it’s special.”

The showjumping was again influential in the Rathbones CCI3*-L and a pole for Piggy March and Subtle Finesse, owned by Maggie Demuth, knocked them off the top spot and into third place.

Finishing first was Nina De Haas from the Netherlands, riding David Schofield’s Ballylaffin Juno.

The pair finished on their very impressive dressage score of 26.3 and Nina said: “It’s just amazing, I didn’t expect it at all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am so pleased with him, he tried so hard for me, and he couldn’t have been any better.”

There were no changes to the leaderboard in the Agria CCI1*-Intro with Evangeline Gaskell riding Lynsey Gaskell’s Halcyon Graf, finished on their dressage score of 32.5.

The Bennington Carriages National Carriage Driving trials wrapped up in fine style with a fast-paced and exciting finale of the marathon and 10 winners were crowned across the weekend.

Winner of the Novice Pony for a second consecutive year was Lyn Chorlton finishing on 179.04 points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winner of the Advanced Single Pony was Lucinda Scott with 122.81 points while the Open Pony Pairs was won by Margret Routledge with 199.50 points.

Angela Smith won the pony fours with 233.91 points and novice horse class winner was Alex Loveman with 144.61 points

In the open single horse class David Matthews took the win with 152.52 points and first in the Advanced Horse Pairs was Peter Bennett with 165.12 points.