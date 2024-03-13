Four wins on the bounce for in-form SJR Worksop as they beat 10-man Bentley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Aiming to keep their positive run of form going against a strong and tough Bentley team, Tom Mullen struck twice with Scott Wesley adding the third.

From an early diagonal ball, Boyd found new signing Brandon Ashmore in behind of the Bentley defence putting him one on one with the keeper, who made a great save.

The ball then fell into Mullen’s path who slotted it home to give SJR a lead within the first minute of the game.

As the first half went on Bentley weremoving the ball well looking to capitalise, but barely creating many chances to cause any problems for the back line of Furness, Boyd, Greaves and Moody.

It was more the home side looking the more threatening on the front foot with the front three of Ashmore, Mullen and Bennet causing problems down the left hand side.

But in the 44th minute Scott Wesley found Ashmore in behind, who ran the touch line and drilled a hard and low cross which the keeper parried back into Wesley’s path, who tapped it in to make it 2-0 just before the break.

Betts was introduced at half-time to play alongside Lake and Tongue, who was controlling the midfield.

Early in the second half, a bit of a scuffle between a Bentley midfielder and Lake saw the Bentley man sent off, leaving them with 10 men.

But Bentley didn’t let that affect them as they seemed to take a step up, looking to pile some pressure on to get back in the game.

The game went a little scrappy for a short while until the 65th minute mark when Moody picked the ball up inside his own half, running right through the Bentley midfield, playing a one-two with Ashmore to find himself one on one with the keeper and then squaring it to Mullen, who calmly put it home to make it 3-0 to SJR.

That pretty much took the authority of the game, with SJR being the better of the sides creating more chances, but the Bentley keeper making some great saves to keep the score at bay.