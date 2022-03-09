Sophie Munro will bring experience to the Notts squad.

This year, the Vitality Women’s County T20 is made up of eight groups.

Nottinghamshire are in Group 1 alongside Cumbria, Derbyshire, North East Warriors, a Northern Representative Team, Lancashire and Yorkshire. Each of the teams in Group 1 will host a fixture weekend of the tournament.

Notts open their account for the season with a friendly against Leicestershire on 10 April, before a double header in Derbyshire against Lancashire and the North Representative Team on 18 April begins their league campaign.

The following week, North East Warriors will host a fixture between themselves and Nottinghamshire, with Yorkshire the opponents for Notts in the afternoon.

In the final round of fixtures on 2 May, Nottinghamshire will face Cumbria and Derbyshire at home, with Finals Day a week later in the North East.

Nottinghamshire’s squad has also been named, with the pathway trio of Ella Porter, Maddie Ward and Rhiannon Knowling-Davies amongst the players to watch.