First world title tilt looming for Worksop's Elle 'Triple L' Coulson on Saturday
Worksop's Elle 'Triple L' Coulson has her first tilt at a world title on Saturday when she faces Mexican Sandra Lopez Gomez for the vacant WBU middleweight title at Shirebrook Leisure Centre.
Another of the young stars at Worksop's Boyles Pro Boxing and Xbox Academy, she is already the PBC Commonwealth champion and WIBA International middleweight champion. The 20-year-old is currently 7-1-0 in her pro career while her opponent is 3-0-0 with two knockouts.
Coulson said: “I’m so excited for this opportunity to become a world champion following in my stablemate Hollie Towl's footsteps, who won her first title at just 17. Hol has inspired me so on Saturday I’m giving everything. I believe in my coach and he believes in me, so let’s go get the belt.”
Coach Chris Boyle said: “Everyone doubted Elle from the start so everywhere we’ve got is through hard work, trust and dedication. I believe she will claim this world title in style.”