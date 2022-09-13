Another of the young stars at Worksop's Boyles Pro Boxing and Xbox Academy, she is already the PBC Commonwealth champion and WIBA International middleweight champion. The 20-year-old is currently 7-1-0 in her pro career while her opponent is 3-0-0 with two knockouts.

Coulson said: “I’m so excited for this opportunity to become a world champion following in my stablemate Hollie Towl's footsteps, who won her first title at just 17. Hol has inspired me so on Saturday I’m giving everything. I believe in my coach and he believes in me, so let’s go get the belt.”

Coach Chris Boyle said: “Everyone doubted Elle from the start so everywhere we’ve got is through hard work, trust and dedication. I believe she will claim this world title in style.”