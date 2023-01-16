First fight of 2023 for Worksop professional boxer Nicola Hopewell at the start of a big year

Still awaiting confirmation of her opponent, she has so far won both her fights since turning pro, one by knockout, and is in optimistic mood for the year ahead.

She said: “My year looks promising, and my manager is going to get me out as much as he can - but having the right fights at the right time to move up the rankings.

“I’m hoping to have a least three fights this year, maybe four, and I’d hope to be looking at titles within the next 12-18 months once I have climbed up the rankings in my division.

Nicola Hopewell, left, in ring action.

“I don’t feel I’m too far away from the top two girls in the division.

“I have boxed the same girls as them and one of the girls I stopped before the fight was over while their fights went to a points decision.

“But they have had a few more fights than me, so I need to box a few more to work my way up the rankings.

“I’m getting lots of backing from my family and friends - I couldn’t ask for any better support. I want to thank each and every one of them who are also supporting me by coming to the fights as without them I couldn’t fight on the shows I am on.

“The town is very supportive, especially Anytime Fitness in Worksop.

“They have supported me for the past year and are continuing to do so. I have been doing a lot of my training there for this fight with my boxing coach and Marfisia Lanza, my strength and conditioning coach and best friend.

“A lot of my sponsors are also Worksop-based, so it’s a pleasure to have their backing and support and it makes me happy having their logo on my kit knowing they are small local businesses supporting me with my career.”

Nicola's fight camp is well underway with trainer Daz Medcalf and Lanza.

“I am feeling the strongest and fittest I have been - my camps just get better and better,” she said.

“I am doing my fight camp at Wilby Carr Boxing club in Doncaster and Anytime Fitness in Worksop.

“I also have a new sponsor on board for this fight IBF World Champion Ebanie Bridges.

“I also have the following sponsors who without their support I couldn’t be where I am now - Marfisia Lanza, Anytime Fitness Worksop, 7 Core Electrical, The Mallard, BRS Electrical, Advanced Engineering Techniques and Howarth Timber.

“If anyone know of any business who would like to come on board to support, please contact me.”

Nicola's fight is on the undercard of the Battle of Yorkshire bill which sees Reece Mould take on Hamed Ghaz for the WBA Lightweight and English Lightweight titles

