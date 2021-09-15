Fine county medals haul for Worksop Harriers

Kitty Lawrence - two golds and a silver last weekend.

There was success for both their Seniors and Juniors in a variety of events.

The highlights included a Worksop Harriers one-two with gold and silver for Emma O’Connor and Mel McCluskie in Shot Putt in their first year with the club.

There was also a great return to form for Bradley Whyman with county gold in the 100m as well as medals for father/son duo James (bronze V50 Hammer) and Jake (U20 Hammer) Charters.

Oskar Woods too gold in Shot and silver in Javelin (U13), Kitty Lawrence gold in High Jump and 200m and silver in Hurdles (U13), Freddie Marks gold in High Jump and silver in Hurdles (U13), Miley Townrow silver in 1,500m (U13) and Alicia Wells silver in Hurdles and bronze in High Jump (U15).

Ethan Ellert claimed silver in 1,500m (U15), and George Gill bronze in 1,500m (U13) with bronze for Felix Woods and Maya Baldwin in the Quad-Kids Event.

There were also excellent performances and some PBs by Anna Kemp, Heidi Marks, Holly Bulmer, Summer Johnson, Henry Marks, Charlotte Ayton, Lily Johnson and Zac Ellery.

Elswhere, Worksop Harrier Karen Parry was able to grab a place on The Great North Run. Despite a less than ideal run up to the half, Karen ultimately put in a fantastic effort to complete the famous course in 2:13:1.