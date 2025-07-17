FEATURE: Thriving Worksop Cricket Club marks 125th anniversary

Worksop Cricket Club has been part of the community for 125 years.

Worksop Cricket Club has served generations of players in and around the town ever since its formation at the turn of the last century.

Now, as it marks its 125th anniversary, the club has secured an exhibition match against the prestigious Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) – one of the oldest cricketing institutions and once the governing body of the sport.

The anniversary coincides with arguably the club’s most successful ever period in terms of participation numbers and the breadth of talent across all of its male, female and junior teams, and that is expected to only improve as large numbers continue to take up the sport.

The anniversary match will take place on Sunday, July 27 and it is hoped large numbers of people will converge on Central Avenue, the club’s home ever since its formation, to see a match which itself was no mean feat in securing.

The club's U13s team has won silverware this season.

A club spokesman said: “A friend of the club knows an MCC member and they managed to get the proposal for a game before the MCC committee last year.

"Normally their matches are reserved for 100-year or 150-year anniversaries but with our club having been at the same location since it was formed, it was approved by the committee and planning has been taking place for most of this year.

"It’s a great opportunity to make an event out of the anniversary year. When we won a cup final here in 2023, we had levels of people watching that I’d never seen here before, certainly not since the 1970s and 1980s when we hosted county games, so we’re hoping for similar numbers and there should be a good turnout not just from local people but from clubs locally too.”

Cricket in Worksop has been very much a generational activity and remains so.

There is a thriving women's and junior section at Worksop CC.

Many current players of all ages at the club are following in the footsteps of family members who have previously also turned out for Worksop, and it’s often the case that entire families are playing for the club at the same time across its numerous different teams.

The same can be said on the sidelines too, with many regular spectators having watched the team play in some cases for over 60 years.

The women’s section has grown hugely since starting in 2023, and huge numbers turn up for juniors training on Friday evenings.

The club spokesman added: “We’re thriving. We have three teams playing on Saturday and there’s a Sunday XI and women’s XI too. There are three under-9s teams as well as U11s, U12s and U13s and the breadth and depth of the club is growing all the time.

"The female players can play for the women’s team from the age of 12 upwards, which helps because you tend to lose girls faster between the ages of 11-15 than is the case with boys.

"In terms of the first team, new club captain Jake Hogan has taken over from Ross Wicks in leading the first XI with the help of our Pakistani/Australian overseas player, Subhan Khan. The first XI are battling for promotion back to the Championship after a disappointing 2024.

"Worksop Cricket Academy is in its third season and we continue to attract more and more young people to the game. We operate sessions and teams for children aged 5-15 and have our own girls team.

“The U11, U12 and U13s teams also compete in leagues and the U13s won the Bassetlaw League Cup last month against Anston.”

With such a large involvement comes the desire for sponsorship where possible, which the club highlight is rarely for financial gain as much as for making it affordable for its members and to help cover the costs of kit and equipment.

Local furniture firm Eyres of Worksop, who are celebrating their 150th anniversary this year, have linked up with the club to help sponsor the 125th anniversary game, while another local firm, Pashley Electrical, is also a key sponsor across the year.

Sponsors are always welcome and can contact the club if they wish to assist.

In the meantime, the upcoming anniversary match will no doubt be a great occasion as the club’s history is remembered, and its future looks so bright.

The match against the MCC will begin at 11.30am on Sunday, July 27.