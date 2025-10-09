Fast bowler Stone signs Notts contract extension

Olly Stone has extended his contract with Nottinghamshire.

Fast bowler Stone, who was awarded his Nottinghamshire county cap in 2023, has claimed 34 wickets for the Green and Golds since arriving from Warwickshire.

Capable of bowling in excess of 90mph, the 32-year-old has a First-Class best return of 4/62 for Nottinghamshire, while he has also underlined his batting ability with three half-centuries.

In all, Stone has claimed 319 all-format career wickets at an average of 28.89, and has made 16 appearances for England, including earning five Test caps.

Having begun his career at Northamptonshire, where he debuted as a 17-year-old, Stone has also since picked up valuable franchise experience in leagues across the globe.

“I’m really pleased to commit to Nottinghamshire until at least the end of next season, which is a club I’ve really enjoyed being part of,” said Stone.

“The backing of Peter Moores, Kevin Shine, and all the coaching staff, has enabled me to continue to develop and I still have aspirations to play at the highest level.”

“Being here in this environment is very enjoyable, and Trent Bridge is a fantastic place to play cricket! This season has also shown how capable this group is and what we can achieve, and I’m really excited to remain a part of it for a while yet!”

Head Coach Peter Moores added: “Olly’s had a tough couple of years with injuries, but anyone that watched him play for England last year saw the real potential when he’s fully fit.

“The hard work that he’s put in behind the scenes this season has shown just how motivated he is to play for this club.

“Olly’s a point of difference bowler who can open games up on flat pitches, and we see him as a valuable part of our future, not just in Championship cricket, but also in the Blast.

“We know what a fully fit-and-firing Olly Stone is capable of, and the impact he can have in all formats of the game is a truly thrilling prospect for everyone at Trent Bridge.”