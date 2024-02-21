Exciting finale in final Inter-Club showdown on Sunday as Worksop Harriers stay in the mix for glory

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Once again they were in fine form in the penultimate match at Killamarsh last week.

Usually the fastest course of the series, this two lap race covers mostly grass and trail course of Nethermoor and Meadowgate Lakes just south of Rother Valley.

The flatter course typically makes for a much faster racing style but a very wet winter made for a particularly challenging edition with more mud than grass, plenty of slips, trips and falls and not a clean runner in sight.

The leading men in last week's penultimate race at Killamarsh.

Following the Harriers men's team win at Clowne, expectations were clear from the start if the silverware was to be kept in reach.

Those expectations were exceeded as the team worked well from the start, keeping the front of the race in sight in the first lap before Dom Fielding and Tom Shaw combined on the front to make a break in the second lap and leave the pack chasing.

Cheered on by some fellow Harriers, the gap stuck as it was a Harriers one-two (and just three shoes between them) as Fielding bagged his second win for the series, a third Harriers race winner and, most crucially, the second team win as they head into the last match all square for a winner takes all finale.

The superb display was made up of a best score to date of just 50 points with the scoring seven kept tight by Nick Moore (fifth), a buoyant performance by Matt Daly (ninth), Adam Turner and Adrian Hopkinson making another excellent pair (12 and 13) and the very welcome return of Paul Marriott (19th).

Hannah Miller battles for the lead.

Another strong turn out of 22 men meant it was a full showing to take maximum points on offer.

Not letting the men take all the glory it was also a superb showing from the Harriers ladies as Hannah Miller was not only first Harrier but first lady overall.

A furious finish saw her seize the lead with 400m to go and not look back to make it a Harriers double win.

Another returning Marriott (Sam) finished 15th, followed by a tight pack of Nat Cunningham (24th), Rachel Silcock, Sally Bulmer and Julie Holloway (29, 30 and 31st) and another debut from Sally Hamer (33rd) made up the scoring seven.

Narrowly finishing fourth and now third overall in the series, it was another strong showing from Worksop's ladies across the board and saw the ladies match the men, with a team of 22 again making sure no points were left on the board.

Much cleaner was the Notts Sports Hall Match final in Kirkby where the junior Harriers headed on Sunday.

It saw a superb end to the series of this indoor competition which sees U11 to U15 boys and girls compete in a series of run jumps and throws before finishing with the team relay race.

