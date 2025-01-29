Eventing Spring Carnival returning to Thoresby Park in March

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Thoresby Park’s Eventing Spring Carnival is set to return to the grounds of Thoresby Hall on 28th-30th March.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The popular three-day celebration has a vast array of fresh air-filled family fun, from fast paced equestrian sport, dog shows, vintage tractors, and new for 2025 an international Hobby Horse event.

For the equestrian-minded, the Eventing Spring Carnival is a chance to see the victorious Team GB members who brought home Gold at the Paris Olympics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lycetts Grantham Cup competition – the crown jewel of the Carnival – will represent the first major diary date for riders and horses aiming for selection for this year’s European Championship. They’ll head out into the grounds of Thoresby Park on Saturday, 29th March to tackle the CCI4*-S cross-country phase, a fast-paced and thrilling demonstration of horsemanship and bravery.

Thoresby Park’s Eventing Spring Carnival is set to take place on 28th-30th March in the grounds of Thoresby Hall.

Then Sunday, 30th March will see some of the stars of the future compete as the Intermediate and CCI3*-S classes unfold.

It’s not just equestrian excellence that’s on the roster at the Eventing Spring Carnival – each day will also see the return of the much-loved Kids in the Courtyard, where the younger members of the family can enjoy a climbing wall, bouncy castle, face painting, and more.

Or for those joining visiting on the Sunday, coinciding with Mother’s Day, there’s the Great Thoresby Treasure Hunt, where families and friends can take part in a fun filled outdoor activity with a chance to win a family holiday package worth over £1,000.

Early bird ticket pricing is available until 28th February at thoresby-horse.co.uk and starts at just £10.