Easter themed run planned for Worksop College Junior Park Run's 100th event
A Parkrun in Worksop is holding an Easter-themed run to mark its 100th event.
Worksop College Junior Park Run is a free, weekly 2km event for children aged between four and 14.
Organisers are planning an Easter-themed run on Sunday April 17.
They are inviting many of the volunteers that donate their time to help make sure that the event is run safely to come along to thank them for their time and effort.
This event is aimed at children who may not want to run a distance of 5km and those taking part can walk, jog or run the route. It is also designed to help youngsters built up to the full 5km Park Run distance.
The warm-up begins at 8.55am.
Participants are encourages to wear Easter fancy dress and all those taking part will receive a chocolate egg at the finish.