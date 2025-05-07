Dream world title fight set for Worksop Commonwealth champion Nicola Hopewell

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Worksop's flyweight Commonwealth boxing champion Nicola Hopewell is thrilled to be fighting for the IBO world title on 14th June at Skate Central in Sheffield against current champion Marie Connan.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is a massive test for Nicola as the IBO world title is one of the main recognised world titles.

Boxers who have held IBO titles include the likes of Anthony Joshua, Oleksandr Usyk, Chris Eubank Jn, Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano to name a few household names.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frenchwoman Marie Connan is the champion with Nicola ranked No.21 with the IBO so winning this title would mean Nicola would shoot up to No.1 with the IBO and boost her up in the rankings with the other sanctioning bodies.

Worksop's Nicola Hopewell is ready to fight for the IBO world title next month.

“I’m really excited about the opportunity to box for a world title,” she said.

“It’s always been my dream and now it’s happening on my doorstep in Sheffield so my friends, family, sponsors and fans in Worksop can come along and support me.

“I feel well prepared. I’ve been in the gym keeping fit, now it’s time to train for my opponent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve seen her fights and she fought the girl who I fought in my last fight.

“So I was actually watching Marie's in preparation for my next fight without knowing I would be fighting her next.

“I feel I have a good chance. She is the champion and I am the challenger but I’m confident and I know I’ve put the work in.

“It’s very exciting and I can’t wait to bring a world title back to Worksop and I’d love for Worksop to get behind me and show their support.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicola trains at Rileys Gym in Handsworth, Sheffield, with trainer Daz Medcalf.

“Daz knows his boxing and I have been training with him for over two years now. He studies my opponents and knows what I need to practice to get the win,” said Nicola.

“Another big part of my training schedule is my strength and conditioning session and my running and sprint sessions, which are structured my Marfisia Lanza (Marfi PT) at Anytime Fitness gym in Worksop.

“Marfi also looks after my nutrition making sure I cut weight safely as well as fuelling my training session.”

If anyone would like tickets they can contact Nicola on Facebook, Instagram, [email protected]