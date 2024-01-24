Dom Fielding wins as Worksop Harriers lead the way in Inter-Club Cross Country Series

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was a challenging course that drops in to the woodlands and two undulating laps with a challenging climb that gets no easier when you head downhill with wet conditions and plenty of mu d.

Another huge team turn out saw plenty of Harriers out on the course and it was a Green and Black vest that led the field home with a very smart race by Fielding, making his move on the final climb with a strong finishing kick to win, followed closely by Nick Moore in fourth.

The scoring seven saw another strong showing as Matt Daly and Adam Turner broke the top 10 (eighth and 10th), newcomer Adrian Hopkinson made a fine debut in 14th followed by Bryan Cherry (23rd) and Henry Brady continuing to improve in 41st.

With a total of 24 men racing for the Harriers it was a super strong showing and maximising the points on offer, finishing in second overall and keeping their nose in for the overall competition.

Worksop's women had another foot on the podium as Hannah Miller was first Harrier home as she finished third overall while another continued improvement saw Sally Ormrod up to eighth.