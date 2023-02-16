Eleven gymnasts from Dukeries Academy travelled to Nottingham to take part in the Nottinghamshire Tumble Championships. The team of elite gymnasts, aged 10-16, competed throughout the day to bring home two champion titles, five silver medals, one bronze and two fourth places – it was a very tough competition and the girls have trained hard this year to upgrade their level of difficulty.

Naomi Johnson, head coach, said: “It’s great to see them back in action after a long time off competitions due to Covid. I’m very proud of them.”

Dukeries Academy Gymnastics Tumble Squad

The results are an outstanding accomplishment, Emma Bell started the day off winning fourth place in level three, followed by a full Cukeries podium with Beatrice Rumboll and Amy Armitage winning gold and Phoebe Cook silver and Maisie Fowler in a higher age group bronze at level four.

The girls powered each run with confidence and the judges were impressed.

The afternoon continued to bring success as Lilly Driver and Scarlet Dobb won silver in level five in their age groups. The girls stood out as they performed their somersaults for the first time.

In the higher level six, Bella Holmes smashed amazing new tumbles along the 25-metre sprung track, achieving silver, with team-mate Lila Gunby becoming level-six champion with gold.